iOS 18 Will Reportedly Bring Home Screen Customization

iOS users will reportedly bring a much-requested feature, giving users more control over their Home Screen layout....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, March 25, 2024

    iOS has always restricted where users can place icons, forcing them into a continuous grid. According to MacRumors, that appears to be changing with iOS 18—at least to a degree.

    The outlet’s sources say iOS 18’s Home Screen will likely still rely on a grid pattern for icon placement for the sake of uniformity, but users will be able to have blank rows, colums, or individual icon spaces.

    The change isn’t a ground-breaking one, but will nonetheless give users a welcome option for for further customization.

