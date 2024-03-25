iOS 18 Will Reportedly Bring Home Screen Customization

iOS users will reportedly bring a much-requested feature, giving users more control over their Home Screen layout.

iOS has always restricted where users can place icons, forcing them into a continuous grid. According to MacRumors, that appears to be changing with iOS 18—at least to a degree.

The outlet’s sources say iOS 18’s Home Screen will likely still rely on a grid pattern for icon placement for the sake of uniformity, but users will be able to have blank rows, colums, or individual icon spaces.

The change isn’t a ground-breaking one, but will nonetheless give users a welcome option for for further customization.