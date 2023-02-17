iOS 16.4 May Unlock 3Gbps 5G Speeds

Apple’s iOS 16.4 may bring a nice surprise for iPhone users, potentially unlocking 3Gbps 5G speeds.

Apple just released the first beta of iOS 16.4. The new version brings a number of new features including Web Push, a new way of implementing push notifications for web apps.

According to 9to5Mac, another new feature is vastly improved 5G speeds:

Among the new features and changes with the first developer beta of iOS 16.4, a new toggle has arrived in the Cellular settings for iPhone. The new option brings support for the 5G Standalone (SA) service offered by T-Mobile. Notably, 5G SA can deliver wildly fast speeds up to 3Gbps and it looks like iPhone could be the next device to take advantage of the tech.

T-Mobile is already leading the US 5G race. Having the iPhone support its latest network technology will be a big win for the magenta carrier, and could help drive even more defections from other carriers.