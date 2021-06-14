Invisibly Launches Platform to Help People Control and Monetize Their Data

Invisibly is looking to disrupt the advertising industry, launching a platform that puts people in control of their data.

The advertising industry is in a state of flux, as privacy has become thefront-and-center issue for many consumers, regulators and companies. Apple’s recent moves with App Tracking Transparency (ATT) has been seen as particularly devastating to the advertising industry, by giving people a choice about whether to be tracked.

Invisibly is taking that a step further, putting people in control of their own data and putting them in a position to benefit from the monetization of it. Founder and CEO Jim McKelvey, also co-founder of Square, sees this is as the perfect time for Invisibly to make its mark.

“It’s time we enable people to take back control of their data,” Dr. Don Vaughn Ph.D., Head of Product at Invisibly says. “By creating a platform that lets people make money from their data, we’re not only educating people on how valuable their data is, we’re telling big tech it’s time to change the way things are done, and time to start fairly compensating people for the data they regularly profit from.”

“Right now people can make a few dollars a month from sharing their data on our platform, but within the next couple of years, we hope that people will be able to earn around $1,000 per year from Invisibly,” Vaughn continues. “We believe that data licensing will be a powerful new source of passive income for people and are excited to help the industry change to a 100% consumer-consented data model that people are fairly compensated for.”

The platform is now in beta. Those interested in participating can sign up at www.invisibly.com.