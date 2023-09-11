Intuit Brings Generative AI to Tax Preparation and Finance

Intuit has announced a generative AI tax assistant designed to help small businesses and consumers prepare taxes and manage finances.

Generative AI is revolutionizing multiple industries, although many companies are still struggling to discover where generative AI shines. Intuit believes it can be used assist in running a small business and is embedding it across its product line.

Intuit Assist is designed to help guide users, providing help and even doing the hard work involved in the in preparing their taxes and running their business, according to the company.

“With the introduction of Intuit Assist, we’re taking a giant step forward in powering prosperity for all. We’re creating a future where we do the hard work for small businesses and consumers to fuel their financial success, helping them achieve their dreams,” said Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer of Intuit. “Leveraging our vast amounts of rich data and years of investment in AI and GenAI, we’re unlocking the power of our platform to reimagine AI-assisted customer experiences.”

“AI is fundamentally changing how we work and live. As people start to make financial decisions with the help of this technology, responsible stewardship and accuracy are paramount,” said Patrick Moorhead, founder, CEO, and chief analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “We believe Intuit stands out for its ability to harness robust data across the small business, tax, and consumer finance segments to deliver accurate and personalized AI-driven experiences at scale. This responsible stewardship, paired with Intuit’s investments in AI and data over the last decade, boils down to a generative AI leadership position in the consumer and small business fintech space.”

The company is integrating Intuit Assist with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp.