INTERPOL Busts 20,000 Malicious IPs in Global Operation

In a sweeping blow to global cybercrime, INTERPOL has announced the successful takedown of over 20,000 malicious IP addresses and domains linked to infostealer malware. This operation, dubbed “Operation Secure,” was conducted between January and April 2025, involving law enforcement agencies from 26 countries across Asia and beyond. The crackdown targeted 69 distinct strains of infostealer malware, which are designed to steal sensitive data such as login credentials, financial information, and personal details, often fueling larger cybercriminal enterprises.

According to INTERPOL’s official release, the operation led to the seizure of 41 servers and over 100 GB of data, alongside the arrest of 32 suspects tied to these illicit activities. The scale of the operation underscores the growing threat of infostealer malware, which has become a cornerstone of cybercrime ecosystems, enabling everything from identity theft to ransomware attacks, as reported by The Hacker News.

A Coordinated Global Effort

Operation Secure was not just a technical takedown but a testament to international collaboration. Law enforcement agencies worked alongside cybersecurity experts to identify and dismantle the infrastructure supporting these malware campaigns. Group-IB, a key partner in the operation, highlighted in their press release that the infostealer malware targeted in this crackdown often operates through phishing campaigns and compromised websites, tricking users into downloading malicious software.

The operation’s success was also marked by the diversity of its geographic reach. Countries like Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nauru, and Singapore played pivotal roles, with Singapore alone dismantling over 1,000 malicious IPs, as noted by Cyber Daily. This regional focus in Asia reflects the area’s increasing prominence as both a target and a hub for cybercriminal activity, driven by rapid digitalization and varying levels of cybersecurity maturity.

The Mechanics of Infostealer Malware

Infostealer malware operates by infiltrating systems through deceptive means, often embedding itself in seemingly legitimate software or links. Once installed, it harvests data silently, transmitting it to command-and-control servers operated by cybercriminals. INTERPOL’s report emphasizes that the dismantled infrastructure included servers used for data exfiltration, often hosted in obscure or poorly regulated jurisdictions.

The impact of such malware is profound, affecting individuals, businesses, and even governments. Stolen data often ends up on dark web marketplaces, where it is sold to the highest bidder for use in fraud or other crimes. The Hacker News detailed how some of the strains targeted in Operation Secure were linked to high-profile breaches, amplifying the urgency of this crackdown.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Future Defenses

While the takedown of 20,000 malicious IPs and domains is a significant victory, experts caution that the fight against infostealer malware is far from over. Cybercriminals are notoriously adaptive, often rebuilding their infrastructure shortly after disruptions. Group-IB warns that without sustained efforts and improved user education, new strains and attack vectors will emerge.

INTERPOL and its partners are already planning follow-up operations and investing in advanced threat intelligence to stay ahead of these threats. As Cyber Daily reports, public-private partnerships will be crucial in this ongoing battle, combining law enforcement’s authority with the technical expertise of cybersecurity firms. For now, Operation Secure stands as a powerful reminder of what coordinated action can achieve in the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrime.