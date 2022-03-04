Internet Speeds Will Need a Major Boost for the Metaverse to Be a Reality

The metaverse — the convergence of virtual, augmented, and in-person reality — may be all the rage, but it needs faster internet speeds to succeed.

Virtually every major tech company, including Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are racing to stake their claim in the metaverse. Even traditional companies are looking for ways to cash in, with JPMorgan opening a location in the metaverse.

According to CNBC, however, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says “creating a true sense of presence in virtual worlds delivered to smart glasses and VR headsets will require massive advances in connectivity.”

Similarly, Dan Rabinovitsj, VP of connectivity at Meta told CNBC that connectivity has been the bottleneck slowing down the development of the metaverse.

“If you really look at the pace of innovation in the telecom world, compared to other markets, it’s been harder to go faster in this space,” Rabinovitsj said. “One of the things that we’ve tried to change is that trajectory of innovation.”

Meta’s comments echo ones from Intel, in which that company’s executive identified computation power as another major bottleneck that needs to be addressed before the metaverse can truly thrive.