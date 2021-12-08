Intelus, Founded by Former Microsoft & Salesforce Execs, Tackles No-Code AI

Intelus has emerged from stealth, hosting an open beta for companies interested in its no-code, Machine Teaching platform.

Big data has become one of the hallmarks of modern business, with companies of all sizes relying on data to make decisions, reach new customers and retain existing ones. Unfortunately, making use of data can be a challenge on both ends of the spectrum. Small companies don’t often have the datasets they need, or processing power to make use of them, while large companies struggle to scale and respond to the data they do have.

Intelus’ SaaS Duet platform is designed to address those issues. With founders that formerly served as execs at Microsoft and Salesforce, the company has the pedigree necessary to tackle the problem.

“We are here to address all these issues, and to place the power of data back in the hands of business owners and domain experts,” said Patrice Simard, CEO & Co-founder, Intelus. “For the past decade, organizations have been at the mercy of specialists. It’s a situation that prevents smaller companies from competing and hampers innovation at large firms, where incumbent technology is placed before informed business decisions.”

“The cost and complexity of machine learning has long been a barrier too steep for most enterprises,” said Gary Flake, former CTO Search & Data Science, Salesforce. “Intelus makes a new paradigm possible with machine teaching, a framework that democratizes machine learning by empowering anyone to teach, test, and deploy state-of-the-art models with no code, no hardware, low complexity, and at low cost.”

Interested parties can register for the beta here.