Intel’s Mobileye Targeting 2024 For ‘Autonomous Mover’ Shuttles

Mobileye, Intel’s autonomous driving subsidiary, is working to bring autonomous shuttles to the market by 2024.

The autonomous market has been heating up, with automakers racing to advance the sophistication of their AI with the goal of delivering a truly autonomous driving experience. Intel’s Mobileye is considered the “dark horse” in the industry, leveraging Intel’s experience and resources along with its own.

According to the companies, Mobileye will bring fully-electric, autonomous shuttles to the market, in partnership with Benteler Electric Vehicle Systems and Beep. Beep specializes in next-generation autonomous, electric vehicles (EVs), while Benteler is a leader in the manufacturing of various EV components. The three companies are working on “autonomous movers,” multipassenger, autonomous EVs, which will be deployed in the US first.

“Multipassenger micro-transit needs are ever-increasing in our cities and towns globally and must be addressed in order to reduce road congestion, protect the environment and provide safe, reliable mobility for all to access,” explained Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep and former CEO of Volkswagen North America. “Bringing to market an affordable, automotive-grade, electric, autonomous mover is a solution that will transform mobility as we know it today.”

The shuttles will offer 24/7 transportation, giving passengers a cost-effective option.

“Autonomous movers are the solution for future public transportation, solving the mobility challenges of increasing urbanization and emissions,” said Marco Kollmeier, managing director of Benteler EV Systems GmbH. “These movers need to be robust for 24/7 public or commercial use, at optimized costs and with excellent riding comfort. Consequently, we decided to go for this strategic collaboration with our partners Mobileye and Beep, to build autonomous movers delivering exactly against these market demands. Another example of how we make the mobility of tomorrow lighter, safer and more sustainable.”