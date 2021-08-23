Intel Wins Pentagon Contract for US-Made Chips

Intel has won part of a $100 million contract to build US-made chips for the Pentagon, a win for the company’s upcoming foundry division.

The Pentagon has specific semiconductor needs, needs which security concerns dictate be met by US companies. Intel is currently the only US-based chipmaker that designs and manufactures its own chips, making it a logical choice for the Pentagon’s efforts.

The company announced in March that it would be investing $20 billion to build two new foundries in Arizona. Intel has also been rumored to be interested in buying GlobalFoundries in an effort to further boost its chipmaking business. The company clearly wants to challenge TSMC, not only building its own chips, but building chips for outside customers.

The Pentagon’s contract is sure to boost those efforts. Although it’s not clear how much of the $100 million is apportioned to Intel, the company is clearly critical to the Pentagon’s efforts. Intel Foundry Services will work with IBM, Cadence, Synopsys and others to support the Pentagon and US government’s needs.

“The RAMP-C program will enable both commercial foundry customers and the Department of Defense to take advantage of Intel’s significant investments in leading-edge process technologies,” said Randhir Thakur, Intel Foundry Services president. “Along with our customers and ecosystem partners, including IBM, Cadence, Synopsys and others, we will help bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain and ensure the United States maintains leadership in both R&D and advanced manufacturing. We look forward to a long-term collaboration with the U.S. government as we deliver RAMP-C program milestones.”