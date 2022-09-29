Intel Wants Apple Back As a Customer

Intel has made it clear that it wants Apple back as a customer, despite Apple moving full speed ahead with its own chips.

Apple was one of Intel’s best customers for years but abandoned the platform in favor of its own M-series chips. Based on the same designs that have powered the iPhone and iPad for years, the M-series has proven to be a powerful combination of performance and industry-leading efficiency.

It seems that Intel hasn’t given up hope of regaining Apple as a customer if comments by Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel’s EVP of the Client Computing Group, are any indication. The comments were reported on Twitter by Dr. Ian Cutress.

Will never stop trying to get Apple to be a customer again. Intel wants everyone to have high performance. — 𝐷𝑟. 𝐼𝑎𝑛 𝐶𝑢𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 (@IanCutress) September 27, 2022

While it’s highly unlikely Apple would ever return to traditional x86 architecture, like Intel or AMD’s chips, there is always the possibility it could use Intel’s foundry services to manufacture its own chips.