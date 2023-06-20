Intel to Spend $25 Billion to Build Factory In Israel

Intel is continuing its expansion plans, spending $25 billion to build a new factory in Israel, marking the company’s biggest investment in the country.

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the record-breaking deal. Netanyahu called it “a tremendous achievement for the Israeli economy – 90 billion shekels ($25 billion) – the largest investment ever by an international company in Israel.”

Intel released a statement touting Israel’s importance to the company’s plans.

“Our intention to expand manufacturing capacity in Israel is driven by our commitment to meeting future manufacturing needs … and we appreciate the continued support of the Israeli government,” it said.

The news comes on the heels of news that Intel and Germany agreed to a plan that will see the company invest $33 billion building a mega-site in that country.