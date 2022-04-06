Intel Suspends Russia Operations

Intel is the latest company to suspend operations in Russia, joining the international effort to force an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Governments and companies the world over are imposing sanctions against Russia, pulling products and services from the country. In fact, the situation has become so dire that experts believe the country will soon run out of digital storage.

Intel has announced it is suspending all operations in Russia, stepping up its initial decision to ban shipments to the country.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” reads the company’s statement. “Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, particularly the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region.

“We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia. We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”