Intel Moves Up 2025 Chip Tech a Full Six Months

Intel’s efforts to catch up in the semiconductor industry are ahead of schedule, by as much as a full six months.

Intel has been working to catch up to its rivals after years of falling behind, both in innovation and manufacturing ability. Since bringing back Pat Gelsinger as CEO, the company has been going back to its roots, focusing on chip manufacturing. The company has a roadmap for its turnaround, with the goal of leapfrogging its rivals by 2025. According to CNET, the company now believes products based on its most advanced Intel 18A process will be available in late 2024, rather than early 2025.

“Intel must have good confidence in the [schedule] pull in,” said Tirias analyst Kevin Krewell. “Otherwise, why announce it this early?”

The company has been investing billions in new factories and foundries in an effort to increase its production, as well as spending heavily to upgrade its equipment to stay competitive. If Intel’s announcement is correct, it may finally be in a position to challenge TSMC and AMD, and perhaps reclaim its crown as the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer.