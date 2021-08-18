Intel Giving Employees $250 to Get COVID Vaccine

Intel is ramping up its efforts to encourage its employees to get the COVID vaccine, offering a $250 incentive.

Companies are increasingly rolling out vaccine mandates for their employees as the Delta variant continues to surge around the world. While Intel has not yet gone that route, it is trying to encourage as many as possible to get vaccinated, sweetening the deal with $250.

Brahm Resnik, a reporter in Phoenix, Arizona, tweeted a copy of the email CEO Pat Gelsinger sent to employees.

“I am urging you to get a COVID-19 vaccination when it is available in your area,” Gelsinger wrote. “Provided it is possible for you, this is an act that will keep you, your family, your colleagues, and your community safer. I’m a data guy and the data shows that vaccination is a critical element in ending this pandemic. The risk of infection among vaccinated individuals is reduced about three-fold, and the risk of severe disease or death is reduced by ten-fold or greater.”

The company is offering a $250 “thank you” to any employee who gets vaccinated, or has already done so. In addition, Intel will provide hourly employees a geo-adjusted $100 food voucher.

In a recent address, President Biden urged companies to offer incentives of $100 to motivate employees to get vaccinated. Intel is obviously going above and beyond in its efforts.