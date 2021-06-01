Intel CEO: Semiconductor Shortage Could Last Several Years

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has reiterated the company’s view that the semiconductor shortage could last several years.

Semiconductors are in short supply, thanks to the pandemic and resulting, complicating factors. Production was initially hurt as a result of lockdowns, and demand has been up significantly as more people rely on laptops and tablets for remote work. Gaming and cryptocurrency mining has also strained supply.

Two months ago, Gelsinger said the shortage would last for another couple of years. According to Reuters, Gelsinger is now saying it could take a couple of years just to address shortages in foundry capacity and components.

“But while the industry has taken steps to address near term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components,” Gelsinger said in a virtual session at the Computex trade show in Taipei.

Gelsinger also credited the transition to remote work and remote learning as one of the single biggest drivers, saying it had led to a “cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors” that has placed huge strain on global supply chains.”