Intel CEO: Previous CEOs Lost Focus on What Made Company Successful

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger isn’t pulling any punches about why Intel has struggled recently, blaming his predecessors for leading the company the wrong way.

Intel was once the undisputed leader of the semiconductor industry. In recent years, however, it has largely been eclipsed by TSMC, with even long-time rival AMD beating the company’s chips in performance and efficiency. Intel has also struggled with manufacturing issues, unfixable security flaws and more.

In an interview with Axios, Gelsinger blamed previous leaders for losing the “maniacal” focus on manufacturing that helped make Intel such a powerhouse. The CEO believes much of that was due to previous CEOs not being engineers, as he is.

Gelsinger wants to turn the company’s manufacturing around so much that if a client needs a million chips on Monday, Intel will have them on Sunday night — a far cry from the company’s recent inability to deliver enough chips to keep customers happy.