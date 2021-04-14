Intel CEO: Global Semiconductor Shortage Will Last a Couple of Years

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has weighed in on the global semiconductor shortage, and it’s not good news for those wanting a quick fix.

The semiconductor industry is experiencing a massive shortage amid skyrocketing demand. Automakers have been forced to shut down factories, or ship trucks without all of the fuel management chips they would normally have. Apple is rumored to be pushing back some production as a result of the shortage, and NVIDIA recently announced it would continue to struggle with demand through the rest of the year.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Gelsinger said the shortage would likely last for a couple more years. Intel is working to help automotive chipmakers use the company’s factories to boost supply, but that isn’t a quick fix.

“We do believe we have the ability to help,” said Gelsinger. But “I think this is a couple of years until you are totally able to address it,” he said. “It just takes a couple of years to build capacity.”

Intel has warned that it would be six to nine months before its factories would deliver the first chips aimed at the automotive industry.

“That in no way addresses all of it, but every little bit helps. We can help alleviate some pressure,” added Gelsinger.