Intel and IBM Partner to Revolutionize Enterprise AI with Gaudi 3 Integration on IBM Cloud

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and driving innovation, the demand for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective AI solutions has never been greater. On August 29, 2024, Intel and IBM announced a groundbreaking collaboration to deploy Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on the IBM Cloud, marking a significant milestone in enterprise AI. This partnership, which aims to deliver advanced AI capabilities to enterprises globally, underscores the importance of performance, security, and affordability in today’s AI-driven world.

The Power of Gaudi 3 in the Cloud

Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, designed to handle the most demanding AI workloads, are now set to power IBM Cloud’s AI services. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize how enterprises scale their AI operations, making advanced AI more accessible and cost-effective.

“Unlocking the full potential of AI requires an open and collaborative ecosystem that provides customers with choice and accessible solutions,” said Justin Hotard, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI Group. “By integrating Gaudi 3 AI accelerators and Xeon CPUs with IBM Cloud, we are creating new AI capabilities and meeting the demand for affordable, secure, and innovative AI computing solutions.”

Gaudi 3 is a game-changer in the AI accelerator market, offering enterprises the ability to scale AI workloads more efficiently. With its integration into IBM Cloud, businesses can leverage AI in a hybrid environment—whether in the cloud or on-premise—while maintaining control over their software stack. This flexibility is particularly crucial for industries that require stringent security and compliance measures, such as finance, healthcare, and government sectors.

IBM’s Role in Scaling AI Innovation

IBM, a leader in cloud and AI solutions, plays a critical role in this partnership by integrating Gaudi 3 into its IBM Cloud infrastructure. This move aligns with IBM’s broader strategy of helping clients innovate and scale AI across hybrid cloud environments.

“IBM is committed to helping our clients drive AI and hybrid cloud innovation by offering solutions to meet their business needs,” said Alan Peacock, general manager of IBM Cloud. “Leveraging Intel’s Gaudi 3 accelerators on IBM Cloud will provide our clients access to a flexible enterprise AI solution that aims to optimize cost performance. We are unlocking potential new AI business opportunities, designed for clients to more cost-effectively test, innovate, and deploy AI inferencing solutions.”

IBM Cloud’s support for Gaudi 3 will extend to its watsonx AI and data platform, providing clients with additional infrastructure resources for scaling AI workloads. This integration is expected to optimize model inferencing price/performance, a crucial factor for enterprises looking to maximize their AI investments.

A Strategic Partnership with Deep Roots

The collaboration between Intel and IBM is not a new one; it builds on a longstanding relationship between the two tech giants. From the development of the IBM PC to the creation of enterprise AI solutions, Intel and IBM have a history of innovation that spans decades. This latest venture into AI accelerators represents the next chapter in their partnership, one that is set to redefine how AI is deployed in the enterprise space.

“Intel Corporation is expanding our partnership with IBM to bring the power of Gaudi 3 to the cloud,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. “This collaboration will give customers access to affordable and open-source solutions, ultimately enhancing overall performance and helping reduce the total cost of ownership for their AI applications.”

This partnership is particularly significant given the rising demand for AI-driven solutions across industries. As companies increasingly rely on AI to gain competitive advantages, the need for robust, scalable, and secure AI infrastructure becomes paramount. Gaudi 3’s deployment on IBM Cloud is designed to meet these needs, providing enterprises with the tools they need to innovate and scale efficiently.

Enhancing Performance and Security

One of the key advantages of integrating Gaudi 3 into IBM Cloud is the enhancement of both performance and security. Gaudi 3 is built to support demanding AI training and inference workloads, making it ideal for enterprises that require high-performance computing. By running these workloads on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for Virtual Private Clouds (VPC), x86-based enterprises can experience faster and more secure application performance than ever before.

“Integrating Gaudi 3 into IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC will help enable x86-based enterprises to run applications faster and more securely than before the integration, enhancing user experiences,” Intel noted in its announcement.

This focus on security is crucial, especially as enterprises increasingly move sensitive data and critical operations to the cloud. IBM Cloud’s renowned security and compliance capabilities, combined with the power of Gaudi 3, provide a robust solution for enterprises looking to balance performance with stringent security requirements.

The Road Ahead: Preparing for 2025 and Beyond

As Intel and IBM prepare to roll out Gaudi 3 on IBM Cloud in early 2025, the tech world is eagerly watching. This collaboration not only highlights the growing importance of AI in the enterprise but also sets the stage for future innovations in cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

“IBM Cloud with Gaudi 3 offerings will be generally available at the beginning of 2025,” according to the announcement. “Stay tuned for more updates from Intel and IBM in the coming months.”

This partnership represents a significant leap forward in making AI more accessible and cost-effective for enterprises around the world. As AI continues to evolve, collaborations like this will be crucial in driving the next wave of innovation and helping businesses harness the full potential of AI in the cloud.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Intel and IBM to deploy Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud is more than just a technological advancement—it is a strategic move that will shape the future of enterprise AI. By providing scalable, secure, and cost-effective AI solutions, Intel and IBM are not only meeting the current demands of the market but are also paving the way for the next generation of AI-powered innovation.