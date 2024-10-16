Intel and AMD Form Advisory Board to Spur x86 Innovation

Intel and AMD have formed an advisory board dedicated to furthering innovation in the x86 ecosystem in the face of growing threats from other platforms.

Once the only truly competitive hardware platform, x86 has faced growing challenges from Arm, as well as the up-and-coming RISC-V. Intel and AMD want to spur further innovation in the x86 ecosystem, ensuring it remains viable and competitive for years to come.

For over four decades, x86 has served as the bedrock of modern computing, establishing itself as the preferred architecture in data centers and PCs worldwide. In today’s evolving landscape — characterized by dynamic AI workloads, custom chiplets, and advancements in 3D packaging and system architectures — the importance of a robust and expanding x86 ecosystem is more crucial than ever.

The advisory group includes Broadcom, Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat, as well as Linux founder Linus Torvalds and Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney.

“We are on the cusp of one of the most significant shifts in the x86 architecture and ecosystem in decades – with new levels of customization, compatibility and scalability needed to meet current and future customer needs,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “We proudly stand together with AMD and the founding members of this advisory group, as we ignite the future of compute, and we deeply appreciate the support of so many industry leaders.”

“Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will ensure that the x86 architecture continues evolving as the compute platform of choice for both developers and customers,” said Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO. “We are excited to bring the industry together to provide direction on future architectural enhancements and extend the incredible success of x86 for decades to come.”

The group’s goals include unifying instruction sets and architectural interfaces to improve compatibility across x86 platforms. The group specifically wants to achieve the following:

Enhancing customer choice and compatibility across hardware and software, while accelerating their ability to benefit from new, cutting-edge features.

Simplifying architectural guidelines to enhance software consistency and standardize interfaces across x86 product offerings from Intel and AMD.

Enabling greater and more efficient integration of new capabilities into operating systems, frameworks and applications.

The group touted the good that can come when Intel and AMD cooperate on standards, despite being competitors.