Instagram Unveils Live Rooms, Ability to Livestream With Three People

Instagram has introduced Live Rooms, doubling the capacity of its Live on Instagram feature.

Instagram previously allowed creators to go live with a single individual, meaning a livestream only had a total of two people in it. With Live Rooms, creators can now go live with up to three people, bringing the total participants to four.

We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends.

Live Rooms is designed to help creators monetize their social media presence even more, building on existing features. The company recently made it possible for Live viewers to buy badges to support their favorite creators. Viewers can also take advantage of the Shopping and Live Fundraisers features.

Instagram says it is working on additional options, such as moderator controls and audio features that it hopes will continue to aid content creators.