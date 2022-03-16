Instagram Joining the NFT Craze

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the company’s plans to bring NFTs to Instagram, a move that is sure to draw praise and criticism.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are blockchain-based digital assets that can be created, bought, sold, and held. Some have already fetched millions of dollars, and led to many different companies and platforms looking for ways to cash in.

According to Engadget, Zuckerberg has said NFTs are coming to Instagram, although he’s still a little fuzzy on some of the details.

“We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” he said, without going into too many details. “I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today. But over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFT

Given Instagram’s popularity and Meta’s backing, it’s a safe bet the social media app could quickly become one of the most popular NFT destinations.