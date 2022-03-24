Instagram Finally Brings Back Chronological Feeds

After years of complaints and unhappy users, Instagram has finally brought back the ability to see feeds chronologically.

Instagram used to display feeds chronologically, before switching to an algorithmic-based feed in 2016. Users were not happy, but Instagram resisted attempts to bring back the feature…at least until now.

In a blog post, Instagram announced two new features, Favorites and Following, both of which give users the ability to see posts chonologically.

Favorites shows you the latest from accounts that you choose, like your best friends and favorite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favorites will also show up higher in your home feed.

Following shows you posts from the people you follow. Both Favorites and Following will show you posts in chronological order, so you can quickly catch up on recent posts.

The features are sure to be a welcome change for users.