Instagram Down for Millions

Instagram appears to be experiencing major problems Monday, with users reporting being locked out and having their accounts suspended.
According to Downdetector.com, the issues started showing up around 9:00 AM Monday. The issues seemed to progress throughout the day, with many users locked out of their accounts and others being told their accounts were suspended.
A Meta spokesperson gave the following statement to TechRadar:
“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”