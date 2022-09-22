Instagram Developing Method to Securely Detect Unsolicited Nudes

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that would securely detect and protect users from unsolicited nudes in chats.

Instagram prohibits nudes or sexual content in posts, but users can send such content in chats and direct messages. Unfortunately, users who don’t want to receive nudes have little recourse or any way to preemptively block them. According to The Verge, that is about to change, with Instagram working on a way for users to finally block unsolicited nudes.

The news was originally broke by researcher Alessandro Paluzzi via Twitter.

#Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats 👀



ℹ️ Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram CAN'T access photos. pic.twitter.com/iA4wO89DFd — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 19, 2022

Instagram parent Meta confirmed to The Verge that the feature is in development, although there is no release date yet.

Whenever the feature does appear, it should be a welcome option for people who want to keep their Instagram chats on the PG side of things.