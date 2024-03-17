Inside the Life of Chloe: A Day in the Busy Schedule of a Product Manager at Discord

Chloe Shih, a product manager at Discord, invites viewers into her world with a candid and lively portrayal of a typical day in her life. Chloe offers a glimpse into her bustling routine through her popular online podcast, seamlessly juggling her professional commitments with her passion for content creation.

“I am not a morning person,” Chloe admits as she begins her day with a leisurely wakeup at 9 a.m. Despite her reluctance to rise early, she emphasizes the importance of her morning routine, including a refreshing makeup session that sets the tone for her productivity.

With a degree in industrial engineering and operations research, Chloe’s career trajectory has taken her through various roles, from People Operations to Business Development and Partnerships, before settling into her current role in Product Management. Her diverse background, which includes stints at tech giants like Google, Facebook, and TikTok, has equipped her with a wealth of experience and insights into the dynamic world of technology.

Chloe’s schedule is packed with meetings throughout the day, including career chats, product team syncs, and one-on-one sessions with her manager. Despite the occasional setback, such as a canceled career chat that she had spent hours preparing for, Chloe remains undeterred, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

As a product manager, Chloe takes pride in owning the vision and strategy for her products. She rallies her team to build innovative solutions and iterates until they achieve success. Despite the inherent stress of her role, Chloe finds fulfillment in the leadership opportunities it affords and the valuable skills it cultivates.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Chloe is also an avid content creator. She seamlessly integrates her passion for storytelling into her daily routine, from pre-scheduled content posts to impromptu Instagram updates. Chloe showcases her ability to balance work and play with finesse.

In the evening, Chloe enjoys a well-deserved dinner with her partner, Kevin, before winding down with a skincare routine and preparing for a virtual career talk with UCLA. Reflecting on the day’s events, she expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share her insights and experiences with aspiring product managers, embodying a spirit of mentorship and empowerment.

With her infectious energy and relatable charm, Chloe invites viewers to join her on a journey of discovery and growth. She inspires them to pursue their passions and chart their own course in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and creativity.

As Chloe bids her audience farewell and prepares for a restful night’s sleep, she leaves behind a legacy of authenticity and resilience. She reminds us all of the power of perseverance and the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream.