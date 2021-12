The highly-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck will initially be produced in a four-motor variant.

The Cybertruck represents Tesla’s expansion into the pickup truck market. Its futuristic design looks like something from a sci-fi movie, and CEO Elon Musk has touted it’s performance, even pitting it against a Ford F-150.

In a tweet Friday, Musk said the Cybertruck will initially be produced in a four-motor variant that will provide independent control of each wheel.