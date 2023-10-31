Infosys Co-Founder Wants India’s Youth to Work 70 Hours Per Week

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy wants India’s youths to take drastic action and commit to 70-hour work weeks.

According to The Register, Murthy made the comments in an interview in which he said he wanted India to follow Germany and Japan’s example post-World War II.

“My request is that our youngsters must say ‘This is my country I want to work 70 hours a week’,” he said, adding “this is exactly what Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War.”

“I hope our corporate leaders will be able to address our youngsters and say ‘For the first time India has received certain respect. This is the time for us to consolidate and accelerate the progress and for doing that we need to work very hard; we need to be disciplined and improve our work productivity.”

Murthy went on to note such action would require a significant culture shift:

“Our culture has to change to that of highly determined extremely disciplined and extremely hardworking people, and that transformation has to come to youngsters because youngsters from a significant majority of our population at this point,” he added.

As the outlet points out, Murthy’s musings border on delusional, ignoring the fact that Indian labor laws make his proposal illegal. What’s more, he conveniently ignores the fact that the very countries he uses as an example are countries that have walked back from a workaholic culture after it caused other problems.