Informatica Denies Reports It Is In Acquisition Talks With Salesforce

Informatica has denied that it is in talks to be acquired by Salesforce, countering a report by the The Wall Street Journal in mid-April.

On April 12, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published a story that the Company was in advanced talks to be acquired, according to sources familiar with the matter. Although Informatica’s policy is not to comment on market rumors or media speculation, the Company announced that it is not currently engaged in any discussions to be acquired.

The company took the opportunity to update its outlook for the first quarter, saying its results will be within the upper half of the guidance ranges it had previously provided.

“Our business fundamentals continue to be very strong and we look forward to discussing our first quarter financial results and outlook on May 1,” said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica.