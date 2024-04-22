Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
CloudPlatformPro

Informatica Denies Reports It Is In Acquisition Talks With Salesforce

Informatica has denied that it is in talks to be acquired by Salesforce, countering a report by the The Wall Street Journal in mid-April....
Informatica Denies Reports It Is In Acquisition Talks With Salesforce
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, April 22, 2024

    • Informatica has denied that it is in talks to be acquired by Salesforce, countering a report by the The Wall Street Journal in mid-April.

    The WSJ reported that Salesforce was looking to acquire Informatica and that the two companies were in talks. Informatica’s says its “policy is not to comment on market rumors or media speculation,” but the company was impelled to make an exception in this case.

    On April 12, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published a story that the Company was in advanced talks to be acquired, according to sources familiar with the matter. Although Informatica’s policy is not to comment on market rumors or media speculation, the Company announced that it is not currently engaged in any discussions to be acquired.

    The company took the opportunity to update its outlook for the first quarter, saying its results will be within the upper half of the guidance ranges it had previously provided.

    “Our business fundamentals continue to be very strong and we look forward to discussing our first quarter financial results and outlook on May 1,” said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |