India Plans to Be Net-Zero by 2070

India, the third-largest pollution emitter, has announced plans to be net-zero by 2070.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is currently underway, with nations discussing ways to address the current climate crisis. According to Bloomberg Green, India has come out swinging, making the most ambitious commitment of any country yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country’s intentions, including its plan to increase its non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 gigawatts and use renewable resources to provide half the country’s electricity by 2030.

“India’s pledges are significantly more ambitious than its current NDC,” said Ulka Kelkar of the World Resources Institute India, referring to Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris accords. “These will take the country on a low-carbon development pathway and give strong signals to every sector of industry and society.”