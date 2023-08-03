India Cracks Down on Computer Imports

India is cracking down on computer imports, requiring a license to import laptops, desktops, tablets, and more.

According to TechCrunch, the move appears to be aimed at boosting the local computer manufacturing industry.

“Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘restricted,’” reads a government notification.

Fortunately, the restriction does not appear to travelers bringing a laptop into the country.

“This policy announcement seems to be based on the premise of providing secure digital access to the burgeoning number of digital citizens in the country. We are confident that valid licenses will be provided to trusted industry partners which will enable Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and unrestricted access to trusted brands for digital consumers,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of Indian Cellular and Electronics Association.