In the Wake of Major Cloud Outages, Multicloud Is the Future

Following multiple AWS outages that crippled entire sections of the internet, companies are increasingly looking to a multicloud future.

Multicloud refers to companies relying on multiple cloud vendors rather than a single one. AWS experienced two major outages in as many weeks, bringing some of the biggest sites and services on the web to a halt.

According to CNBC, the outages are causing companies to look more closely at multicloud options. As evidence of that is HashiCorp’s public offering, just two days after the AWS outage. HashiCorp helps companies utilize multiple clouds. In just its second day of trading, the company surged to a market cap of more than $15 billion.

Critics have long warned that reliance on just a few cloud vendors could put entire industries at risk, and it appears companies are increasingly taking notice of those warnings, especially in the wake of AWS’ failures.