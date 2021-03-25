IBM Targets Hybrid Cloud Security With New Services

IBM has released new services, aimed at helping organizations manage and secure their hybrid cloud.

Hybrid cloud solutions have become the option of choice for many companies, combining the benefits of the cloud with on-premise infrastructure. Combining the two and properly securing them, however, can present challenges.

IBM has released an enhanced version of its IBM Security Services for Cloud in an effort to help companies tackle the challenge. The new services are designed to help companies maintain a consistent security policy across their hybrid environment. The services use artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify and prioritize potential risks and help administrators address them.

“Cloud security can appear daunting, with defenders facing an expansive attack surface, shared responsibility models and rapidly evolving cloud platforms and tools,” said Vikram Chhabra, Global Director, Offering Management and Strategy, IBM Security Services. “We cannot assume that legacy approaches for security will work in this new operating model – instead, security should be modernized specifically for the hybrid cloud era, with a strategy based on zero trust principles that bring together context, collaboration and visibility across any cloud environment.”

The enhanced tools are the latest example of IBM’s transition to a hybrid cloud provider. The company is planning on splitting in two, spinning off its traditional business, while the core company focuseson hybrid cloud.