IBM Retires Its Education Cloud Platform Just Two Years After Launch

IBM announced it is retiring its Education Cloud service, barely more than two years after touting it as a way to help institutions tackle remote learning.

IBM explained the decision in the deprecation announcement:

IBM continues to evaluate its service offerings periodically keeping in perspective our customer requirements and service offering consumption. Since the launch of Cloud for Education, new catalog services such as VPC, Code Engine, and third party services from Dizzion and Citrix can now provide the capabilities required by the academic community, superseding the capabilities of the Cloud for Education service.

The service is deprecated immediately and has been pulled from IBM’s catalogs. Existing customers will be able to use the service through November 30, 2023, or the date their order expires, whichever comes first. After that date, Education Cloud will shut down.

The service was born out of the pandemic-driven move to remote learning. As things have returned to normal, it’s not surprising that IBM is killing off the service.