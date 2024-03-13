Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
HRProNews

IBM Reportedly Laying Off More Employees

IBM is reportedly laying off more employees, with its marketing and communications division bearing the brunt....
IBM Reportedly Laying Off More Employees
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    • IBM is reportedly laying off more employees, with its marketing and communications division bearing the brunt.

    A source told CNBC that IBM’s chief communication officer, Jonathan Adashek, told staff in the division in a meeting lasting approximately seven minutes.

    IBM has struggled with its messaging around AI and the impact the technology is expected to have on its staffing needs. CEO Arvind Krishna infamously said AI could replace as much as 30% of the company’s back-office roles, before trying to walk back those statements, at least to some degree.

    Krishna also told CNBC that the company planned on “massively upskilling all of our employees on AI.” Apparently, that doesn’t include the marketing and communications staff.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |