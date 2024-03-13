IBM Reportedly Laying Off More Employees

IBM is reportedly laying off more employees, with its marketing and communications division bearing the brunt.

A source told CNBC that IBM’s chief communication officer, Jonathan Adashek, told staff in the division in a meeting lasting approximately seven minutes.

IBM has struggled with its messaging around AI and the impact the technology is expected to have on its staffing needs. CEO Arvind Krishna infamously said AI could replace as much as 30% of the company’s back-office roles, before trying to walk back those statements, at least to some degree.

Krishna also told CNBC that the company planned on “massively upskilling all of our employees on AI.” Apparently, that doesn’t include the marketing and communications staff.