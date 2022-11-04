IBM Launches Business Analytics Enterprise to Tackle Data Silos

IBM has launched a new suite of business tools designed to help companies break down information silos and better utilize data.

Data has become the new currency, with companies collecting and analyzing data to better meet the needs of their customers. IBM cites data from Forrester proving that “advanced insights-driven organizations are 1.6x more likely to report using data, analytics, and insights to create experiences, products, and services that differentiate them within the market when compared to beginners.”

IBM’s latest solution is designed to help companies gain those insights and put them in the hands of the decision makers. Business Analytics Enterprise has a suite of included tools and products to aid companies, including a new IBM Analytics Content Hub. The suite also includes IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson, IBM Planning Analytics with Watson, and other business intelligence tools.

“Businesses today are trying to become more data-driven than ever as they navigate the unexpected in the face of supply chain disruptions, labor and skills shortages and regulatory changes,” said Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager of Data, AI and Automation, IBM. “But to truly be data-driven, organizations need to be able to provide their different teams with more comprehensive access to analytics tools and a more complete picture of their business data, without jeopardizing their compliance, security or privacy programs. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise offers a way to bring together analytics tools in a single view, regardless of which vendor it comes from or where the data resides.”