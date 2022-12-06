IBM Is Raising Storage Prices

IBM is raising the price of storage for customers outside the US, the latest indication of the effects of growing inflation.

IBM has announced storage price increases for customers in Canada, Europe, Japan, the Caribbean, and regions in Africa including South Africa and Morocco, according to TechRadar and The Register.

Customers will see 5% to 10% increases for FlashSystem 5000, FlashSystem 7000, IBM Elastic Storage System (ESS), IBM SAN Volume Controller, and IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS).

While IBM has not officially commented on the reason for the price increase, rapidly rising inflation is likely the cause.