IBM Cloud Is Raising Prices

IBM Cloud is raising its cloud prices, substantially in some cases, following in the footsteps of rivals....
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, September 5, 2023

    IBM has been reinventing itself as a hybrid cloud provider. While it still lags behind the industry’s biggest players, it is mimicking them in one major way: price hikes.

    The company just revealed 2024’s pricing in a GitHub post:

    LocationCurrent UpliftNew UpliftEffective Increase
    Dallas \n San Jose \n Washington DC0%0%No Change
    Amsterdam \n Montreal \n Toronto3%6%+2.9%
    London7%13%+5.6%
    Frankfurt \n Madrid \n Milan \n Paris10%16%+5.5%
    Osaka \n Singapore \n Tokyo13%20%+6.2%
    Chennai \n Sydney20%20%No Change
    Sao Paulo20%29%+7.5%

    The post says the price change applies to the following services:

    Bare Metal Servers, Virtual Server Instance, File and Block Storage, and Networking infrastructure, for both Classic and VPC offerings, and, in Sao Paulo only, Cloud Object Storage.

