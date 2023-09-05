IBM Cloud Is Raising Prices

IBM Cloud is raising its cloud prices, substantially in some cases, following in the footsteps of rivals.

IBM has been reinventing itself as a hybrid cloud provider. While it still lags behind the industry’s biggest players, it is mimicking them in one major way: price hikes.

The company just revealed 2024’s pricing in a GitHub post:

Location Current Uplift New Uplift Effective Increase Dallas

San Jose

Washington DC 0% 0% No Change Amsterdam

Montreal

Toronto 3% 6% +2.9% London 7% 13% +5.6% Frankfurt

Madrid

Milan

Paris 10% 16% +5.5% Osaka

Singapore

Tokyo 13% 20% +6.2% Chennai

Sydney 20% 20% No Change Sao Paulo 20% 29% +7.5%

The post says the price change applies to the following services: