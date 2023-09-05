IBM Cloud Is Raising Prices

IBM Cloud is raising its cloud prices, substantially in some cases, following in the footsteps of rivals.
IBM has been reinventing itself as a hybrid cloud provider. While it still lags behind the industry’s biggest players, it is mimicking them in one major way: price hikes.
The company just revealed 2024’s pricing in a GitHub post:
|Location
|Current Uplift
|New Uplift
|Effective Increase
|Dallas \n San Jose \n Washington DC
|0%
|0%
|No Change
|Amsterdam \n Montreal \n Toronto
|3%
|6%
|+2.9%
|London
|7%
|13%
|+5.6%
|Frankfurt \n Madrid \n Milan \n Paris
|10%
|16%
|+5.5%
|Osaka \n Singapore \n Tokyo
|13%
|20%
|+6.2%
|Chennai \n Sydney
|20%
|20%
|No Change
|Sao Paulo
|20%
|29%
|+7.5%
The post says the price change applies to the following services:
Bare Metal Servers, Virtual Server Instance, File and Block Storage, and Networking infrastructure, for both Classic and VPC offerings, and, in Sao Paulo only, Cloud Object Storage.