IBM Buying Accelalpha, a Top Oracle Services Provider

IBM announced its latest acquisition, saying it has struck a deal to acquire Accelalpha, a top Oracle services provider.

IBM has been steadily transforming itself into a leading hybrid and multi-cloud cloud provider, snapping up a number of startups and companies as it works toward that goal. Accelalpha is the latest acquisition, expanding IBM’s Oracle support.

Accelalpha has a long history of supporting Oracle, and has chalked up some notable firsts.

Accelalpha’s consultants bring expertise across the Oracle Cloud Applications Suite including Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Logistics, Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Cloud Customer Transformation (CX), and Oracle Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ). As an Oracle Cloud Excellence Certified Implementer, Accelalpha boasts the largest Oracle logistics practice globally and was the first Oracle partner to implement Oracle Fusion Financials. Since its founding in 2009, Accelalpha has grown organically and through acquisition. Notable past acquisitions include Prolog Partners, Key Performance Ideas, LogistiChange and Frontera Consulting.

“Many enterprises depend on Oracle to run the workflows that are at the heart of their enterprise,” said Kelly Chambliss, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, Americas. “With our acquisition of Accelalpha, IBM will be even better positioned to help our clients deploy and manage Oracle solutions, including generative AI and cloud technology, for competitive advantage.”

“IBM’s client and employee-centric culture and long-established scale and reach in more than 175 countries is a great fit for the next stage of our growth,” said Nat Ganesh, CEO, Accelalpha. “We’re thrilled to bring our expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions and targeted domain and industry knowledge to bear together with IBM’s strength in generative AI and hybrid cloud. With Accelalpha’s history of being a pioneer in Oracle Cloud and IBM’s deep-rooted dedication to innovation that matters, we can further accelerate value creation for our clients.”

IBM did not disclose the terms of the deal.