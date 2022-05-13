IBM and AWS Collaborate to Deliver IBM Software as-a-Service

IBM and AWS have signed a collaboration agreement to provide IBM’s significant software catalog as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS.

AWS is the leading cloud provider in the world and, while not cracking the top three, IBM is nonetheless a significant player. The company recently announced its intentions to split, with the core of the company focused on hybrid cloud offerings. While they may be competitors, that isn’t stopping the two companies from working together to provide IBM’s breath of software and tools on the AWS platform.

The agreement will cover IBM’s software for AI, automation, data, security, and sustainable capabilities. The solution is cloud-native on AWS, and is built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA).

The two companies have also agreed to work together on “a broad range of joint investments,” all with the goal of making it easier for customers to use IBM solutions on AWS.

“As hybrid cloud continues to become the reality for our clients, IBM is ready and willing to meet them with a flexible and cloud-native software portfolio wherever they are in the cloud or in data centers,” said Tom Rosamilia, Senior Vice President, IBM Software. “By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to choose the hybrid cloud model that works best for their own needs and workloads, freeing them up to instead focus on solving their most pressing business challenges.”

“Our collaboration with IBM allows joint customers to accelerate their modernization to the cloud and consume IBM services in a cloud native manner on AWS,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS. “Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will work with IBM to offer a broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS. In addition, we’ll be working together on stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs for customers.”