IBM Announces IBM Cloud Satellite, General Availability of its Hybrid Cloud Service

IBM has announced that its hybrid cloud service is now generally available to all clients, a major step in the company’s transformation.

IBM announced in October that it would split into two companies. Its legacy business would be spun out as a separate company, while the core business focused on hybrid cloud. Since the announcement, IBM has been on a buying spree, snapping up smaller companies and startups that can help it achieve its goal.

The company’s hybrid cloud service is now widely available, via its IBM Cloud Satellite service. The service is also integrated with Lumen Technologies’ edge platform to bring IBM’s cloud offerings to edge computing clients.

“With the Lumen platform’s broad reach, we are giving our enterprise customers access to IBM Cloud Satellite to help them drive innovation more rapidly at the edge,” said Paul Savill, SVP Enterprise Product Management and Services at Lumen. “Our enterprise customers can now extend IBM Cloud services across Lumen’s robust global network, enabling them to deploy data-heavy edge applications that demand high security and ultra-low latency. By bringing secure and open hybrid cloud capabilities to the edge, our customers can propel their businesses forward and take advantage of the emerging applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

IBM is working with more than 65 ecosystem partners — including Cisco, Dell and Intel — to ensure customers can run their hybrid cloud workloads in any environment, thanks to IBM Cloud Satellite. Service partners will also offer migration and deployment services to help customers make the transition. IBM Cloud Satellite customers will have access to Red Hat OpenShift-certified software via the Red Hat Marketplace.

“IBM is working with clients to leverage advanced technologies like edge computing and AI, enabling them to digitally transform with hybrid cloud while keeping data security at the forefront,” said Howard Boville, Head of IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform. “With IBM Cloud Satellite, clients can securely gain the benefits of cloud services anywhere, from the core of the data center to the farthest reaches of the network.”