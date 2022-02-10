IBM and SAP Partner to Assist Companies Move to the Cloud

IBM and SAP have announced a deepening of their existing partnership, with the goal of helping more companies move their SAP workflows to the cloud.

SAP is one of the leading enterprise and CRM software makers and, like most companies, is working to help its customers move to the cloud. IBM, while not one of the top three companies, is nonetheless a leading cloud provider. The company even announced its intention to split into two companies, with the main one focused on hybrid cloud solutions.

IBM has now become a premium SAP supplier with IBM for RISE with SAP. The company is also offering its BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, “a portfolio of solutions and consulting services that help accelerate and amplify the journey to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.”

The expanded partnership makes IBM the only SAP partner to provide a complete solution, including cloud infrastructure, managed services, and business transformation solutions.

“We are thrilled to advance our long-standing partnership through RISE with SAP,” said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting. “Our shared commitment is to meet our clients, especially those in highly regulated industries, where they are in their digital journey, while giving them choices for migrating or modernizing their mission critical workloads with a hybrid cloud approach.”

“BREAKTHROUGH with IBM is an outstanding complement to RISE with SAP as it lays the foundation for our customers to embark on or advance their business transformation journeys. Further, it reaffirms the value customers recognize from RISE with SAP and the impact and innovation opportunity RISE with SAP offers to organizations that move to the cloud. I have every confidence that the combined expertise and experience SAP and IBM offer will accelerate cloud adoption and business growth for customers across the globe,” said Brian Duffy, President of Cloud, SAP.