IBM and Nokia to Deliver Private 5G Environments

IBM and Nokia are working together to give customers the ability to design and deploy private 5G environments.

While consumer tech often takes the 5G spotlight, the wireless tech is already revolutionizing industries, powering edge computing and delivering high-speed connectivity in under-served areas. Private networks are one area where 5G shines, giving companies a high-speed network they have complete control over.

IBM and Nokia are working to deliver such a solution, one that will give customers the ability to manage their 5G environments using a unified management stack:

IBM and Nokia have a history of collaborating to support enterprise customers. In 2020, we extended the collaboration to IBM Cloud technology and we now intend to build a seamless, simplified private 5G managed service offering to ultimately deliver private 5G solutions on IBM Cloud Satellite to enterprise customers. As clients innovate at the edge, IBM Cloud Satellite helps provide enhanced resiliency, performance, security and compliance capabilities.

Additionally, we intend to explore ways to enable CSPs to design, automatically build, instantly connect, as well as operate and observe their private 5G environments using a unified management stack. Supported by IBM Consulting’s systems integration expertise Nokia intends to integrate IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation solution into our current joint offering, which IBM has validated for the deployment of IBM Cloud Satellite. CSPs may be able to address new connectivity demands in a flexible, simplified, automated way that provides them with the ability to potentially offer enterprise connectivity solutions at scale. Enterprises may benefit from a secure, customized connectivity services enabled by a highly available 5G Cloud network.

The collaboration between IBM and Nokia is good news for customers looking for strong 5G options.