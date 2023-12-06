IBM and Meta Launch Alliance to Level AI Playing Field

IBM and Meta have launched an alliance to level the AI playing field and sponsor “open, safe, responsible AI.”

Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google have jumped to an early lead in the AI wars, sparking fears that other organizations will be left behind. IBM and Meta have launched the AI Alliance with more than 50 founding members. The alliance outlined its goals in its inaugural announcement:

The AI Alliance is focused on fostering an open community and enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity and economic competitiveness. By bringing together leading developers, scientists, academic institutions, companies, and other innovators, we will pool resources and knowledge to address safety concerns while providing a platform for sharing and developing solutions that fit the needs of researchers, developers, and adopters around the world.

“The progress we continue to witness in AI is a testament to open innovation and collaboration across communities of creators, scientists, academics and business leaders,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigor.”

“We believe it’s better when AI is developed openly – more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety,” Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs of Meta. “The AI Alliance brings together researchers, developers and companies to share tools and knowledge that can help us all make progress whether models are shared openly or not. We’re looking forward to working with partners to advance the state-of-the-art in AI and help everyone build responsibly.”

The alliance includes the following founding members: