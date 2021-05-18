IBM Acquiring Waeg, Leading European Salesforce Consulting Partner

IBM is acquiring Waeg, the leading European Salesforce Consulting Partner as it continues its transition to hybrid cloud services.

IBM is in the process of transitioning from its legacy business to hybrid cloud and AI. The company has been snapping up startups and complimentary companies left and right. Meanwhile, Europe is in the midst of its own transition, with some of the world’s fastest-growing software and services companies based on the continent.

Waeg is currently the leading Salesforce consultancy in Europe, a significant part of the $30 billion worldwide CRM services market. IBM’s acquisition of Waeg will build on its acquisition of 7Summits in January, the leading US Salesforce consultancy, making IBM a powerhouse in the Salesforce community.

“Our partner ecosystem is an important growth channel for Salesforce, and IBM continues to expand their capabilities across the world, most recently with the addition of Waeg,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Salesforce. “The combination of IBM and Waeg’s Salesforce consulting capabilities and assets will help give customers across Europe the capabilities to create streamlined, automated experiences on the Salesforce platform.”

“Waeg’s growth was built on the simple notion of helping our clients successfully navigate constantly changing customer demands,” said Chris Timmerman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Waeg. “Now, as we join forces with IBM, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce capabilities to accelerate that growth across Europe.”

The deal is expected to close this quarter, subject to standard closing conditions.