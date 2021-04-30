IBM Acquiring Turbonomic to Build Hybrid Cloud AIOps

IBM is continuing its breakneck pace of acquiring companies, with Turbonomic the latest acquisition.

IBM is working to reinvent itself as a hybrid cloud provider, with plans to spin off its legacy business. To aid in that endeavor, the company has been snapping up startups left and right to help it round out its portfolio of services and abilities.

The latest acquisition is Turbonomic, “an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider.” The company specializes in using AI to help automate ARM.

The acquisition of Turbonomic builds on the company’s purchase of Instanta and will position it to be the only company able to offer the entire range AI-powered automation capabilities.

“IBM continues to reshape its future as a hybrid cloud and AI company,” said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud and Data Platform. “The Turbonomic acquisition is yet another example of our commitment to making the most impactful investments to advance this strategy and ensure customers find the most innovative ways to fuel their digital transformations.”

“We believe that AI-powered automation has become inevitable, helping to make all information-centric jobs more productive,” said Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation. “That’s why IBM continues to invest in providing our customers with a one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities that spans business processes and IT. The addition of Turbonomic now takes our portfolio another major step forward by ensuring customers will have full visibility into what is going on throughout their hybrid cloud infrastructure, and across their entire enterprise.”