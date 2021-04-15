IBM Acquiring myInvenio to Provide AI-Powered Automation

IBM’s spree of purchases continues, with a deal to acquire myInvenio to help provide AI-powered automation.

IBM is moving aggressively with its plans to reinvent itself as a hybrid cloud provider. The company is preparing to split into two companies, spinning off its legacy business. To better position the core business as a cloud provider, IBM has been on a slew of acquisitions in an effort to shore up its portfolio of products and services.

myInvenio is a company based in Reggio Emilia, Italy, that specializes in helping companies find inefficiencies in their business processes and make the necessary improvements.

myInvenio capabilities reveal inefficiencies, bottlenecks and tasks that can benefit from automation, to help organizations significantly reduce their operating costs and improve customer service. Simulations can be run to assess automation opportunities to measure the benefits of applying automation at the outset of the automation journey. By analyzing historical process execution data and desktop behavior, myInvenio technology can help determine where to apply RPA bots, automated decisions, AI models, and other automations to have the most impact on a business.

The acquisition underscores IBM’s determination to become a “one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities.” Once the deal closes, myInvenio’s capabilities will be integrated into IBM’s Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation.

“Digital transformation is accelerating across industries as companies face increasing challenges with managing critical IT systems and complex business applications that span the hybrid cloud landscape,” said Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation. “With IBM’s planned acquisition of myInvenio, we are continuing to invest in building the industry’s most comprehensive suite of AI-powered automation capabilities for business automation so that our customers can help employees re-claim their time to focus on more strategic work.”

“Through IBM’s planned acquisition of myInvenio, we are revolutionizing the way companies manage their process operations,” said Massimiliano Delsante, CEO, myInvenio. “myInvenio’s unique capability to automatically analyze processes and create simulations — what we call a ‘Digital Twin of an Organization’ — is joining with IBM’s AI-powered automation capabilities to better manage process execution. Together we will offer a comprehensive solution for digital process transformation and automation to help enterprises continuously transform insights into action.”

No price was disclosed, and IBM expects the deal to close by the end of the quarter.