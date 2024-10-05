Hyundai Scores Win As Waymo Selects IONIQ 5 For New Robotaxi

Hyunda has scored a big win, announcing a multi-year partnership with Waymo that will see the autonomous driving company use the IONIQ 5 for its new robotaxi.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hyundai as we further our mission to be the world’s most trusted driver,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO, Waymo. “Hyundai’s focus on sustainability and strong electric vehicle roadmap makes them a great partner for us as we bring our fully autonomous service to more riders in more places.”

Hyundai says Waymo’s IONIQ 5, its “sixth-generation fully autonomous technology,” will be manufactured in the US, a major selling point amid the ongoing geopolitical turmoil between the US and China. The Biden administration is preparing new rules that would ban Chinese automotive components. As a result, the IONIQ 5 being manufactured within the US is a solid reason for Waymo to select it.

“We recently announced the launch of Hyundai Motor Company’s autonomous vehicle foundry business to provide global autonomous driving companies with vehicles capable of implementing SAE Level 4 or higher autonomous driving technology,” said Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division. “There is no better partner for our first agreement in this initiative than industry-leader Waymo.”

Hyundai says it will deliver a modified version of the IONIQ 5, one that is specifically designed for autonomous modifications.

“Hyundai and Waymo share a vision to improve the safety, efficiency and convenience of how people move,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “Waymo’s transformational technology is improving road safety where they operate, and the IONIQ 5 is the ideal vehicle to scale this further. The team at our new manufacturing facility is ready to allocate a significant number of vehicles for the Waymo One fleet as it continues to expand. Importantly, this is the first step in the partnership between the two companies and we are actively exploring additional opportunities for collaboration.”