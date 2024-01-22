Hybrid Work Has Won As CEOs Accept the Paradigm Shift

Hybrid work appears to have won the battle for the future of the workplace, with the majority of CEOs accepting the new normal.

In the wake of the pandemic, many employees were reluctant—or outright hostile—to the idea of returning to work full-time. While some companies have remained fully remote, many have insisted on a hybrid option, leading many employees to fear their bosses would eventually demand a full-time return to the office. According to Axios, those fears are largely unfounded.

In fact, according to the outlet, just 6 of 158 US CEOs surveyed by The Conference Board plan to push for full-time in-office work in 2024.

“The battle is over,” said Diana Scott, human capital center leader at The Conference Board. “There are so many other issues CEOs are facing.”

The conclusion appears to be echoed by other institutions.

“Remote work appears likely to be the most persistent economic legacy of the pandemic,” write Goldman Sachs economists in a recent note, according to Axios.