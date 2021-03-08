Hummer EV SUV Will Be Unveiled During NCAA Final Four

GM is planning to unveil its Hummer EV SUV during the NCAA Final Four, taking its Hummer reboot to the next level.

The Hummer was one of the brands GM retired in the midst of the company’s bankruptcy. The brand had achieved a degree of popularity, but ultimately came to represent the worst, unsustainable and environmentally unfriendly examples of the big SUVs that helped drive the American auto industry to the brink.

GM is in the process of reinventing the Hummer as an all-electric platform, which will help it avoid the shortcomings of its past and use its bulk to its advantage — the bigger the vehicle, the more batteries it can hold. Rather than being its own separate brand, the Humber will fall under GMC’s line.

The company is now planning to unveil the Hummer EV SUV during the NCAA Final Four, after previously unveiling the GMC Hummer EV “supertruck” during the Super Bowl.”