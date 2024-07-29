Humble Games Reportedly Lays Off Entire Staff, Says It Won’t Impact Operations

Humble Games, the indie game maker behind Stray Gods, *Midnight Fight Express, *Slay the Spire*, *Unpacking*, and more has reportedly laid off its entire staff.

According to GameSpot, the indie game maker said the layoffs were part of “restructurin[ing] our operations.” The company said its operations would not be impacted.

Humble Games employed three dozen people. Reports began circulating in late July that the company had let the entire team go when Senior QA engineer Emilee Kieffer posted about it on X:

Well friends, me and the entirety of Humble Games was laid off this morning



If you need senior/lead QA at your game studio HI HELLO I DON'T HAVE A JOB ANYMOOOORE!

As GameSpot points out, Humble Games had already went through two previous rounds of layoffs. A third round, let alone one that involves the entire staff, does not look good—regardless of how the company spins it.